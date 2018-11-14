Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Totals 13 tackles

Wagner recorded 13 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.

Wagner failed to reach double-digit tackles through the first seven games of the season, but has made 13 tackles each of the last two weeks. The 28-year-old again played all 65 defensive snaps Sunday and remains a solid IDP option due to his dependability against the run and in coverage. The Seahawks have a short week of preparation for Week 11 as they host the Packers on Thursday.

