Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Totals 133 tackles

Wagner had 133 tackles (97 solo), two interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 16 games for the Seahawks in 2017.

Wagner also added the first safety of his career, and the 97 solo tackles mark a new career high for the six-year veteran. The 27-year-old battled injuries throughout the second half of the season but did not miss a game and should continue to be the anchor in the middle of the Seahawks defense in 2018.