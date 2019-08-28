Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Two tackles Saturday
Wagner (leg) notched two tackles during Saturday's preseason tilt against the Chargers.
Wagner was working his way back from platelet-injection therapy in his leg leading up to Saturday's contest, but appears to have gotten fully healthy. All signs point to Wagner suiting up in his usual starting role Week 1.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Limited in practice•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Back at practice Friday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Expected back by regular season•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Recovering from unknown surgery•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Inks extension•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: In line to report to camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 Deep Sleepers for draft day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Baker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Snake draft tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers 3.0: Dozen to target
Heath Cummings' final version of sleepers featuresa dozen players being drafted outside of...