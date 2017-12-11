Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Unable to return Sunday

Wagner (hamstring) did not return to Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.

Wagner was unofficially credited with three tackles (two solo) before exiting with the injury. The Seahawks linebacking corps took a major hit Sunday with K.J. Wright also exiting with a concussion, and could be forced to shuffle players around for Week 15.

