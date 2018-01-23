Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Will not attend Pro Bowl

Wagner will not participate in the Pro Bowl due to a lingering hamstring injury he dealt with throughout the second half of the season, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Although he was bothered by the hamstring injury, Wagner still managed to play in every contest for the Seahawks, totaling 133 tackles on the season. It appears to be more of a safety precaution for the veteran linebacker, who will focus on getting 100 percent healthy heading into offseason workouts.