Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Will not attend Pro Bowl
Wagner will not participate in the Pro Bowl due to a lingering hamstring injury he dealt with throughout the second half of the season, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Although he was bothered by the hamstring injury, Wagner still managed to play in every contest for the Seahawks, totaling 133 tackles on the season. It appears to be more of a safety precaution for the veteran linebacker, who will focus on getting 100 percent healthy heading into offseason workouts.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...