Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Won't play Monday
Wagner (groin) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wagner played all 74 of Seattle's defensive snaps in the team's season opener, but will not suit up Week 2. With K.J. Wright (knee) and Doug Baldwin (knee) also ruled out, Seattle poses to field an injury-riddled squad against the Bears on Monday. As long as Wagner remains sidelined, expect Mychal Kendricks to play limited snaps on defense.
