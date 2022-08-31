Coach Pete Carroll thinks Mafe (shoulder) will have a chance to be ready to play in the Seahawks' season opener against Denver on Sept. 12, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Mafe sustained a shoulder injury during Seattle's second preseason matchup and was held out during Friday's preseason finale against Dallas. However, Carroll isn't concerned about Mafe's long-term status heading into the regular season. The 2022 second-rounder will presumably be monitored in practice before the Seahawks determine his status for Week 1.