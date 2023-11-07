Mafe finished Sunday's Week 9 loss to Baltimore with six tackles (five solo), including one sack. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

Mafe has been on quite a run of late, notching exactly one sack in each of his past six contests. His second-quarter sack of Lamar Jackson on Sunday was particularly impactful, as it resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Mafe himself, though it didn't lead to any Seahawks points. With six sacks on the campaign, Mafe has already doubled the amount he posted over 17 games as a rookie last year.