Mafe (shoulder) does not carry any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Mafe popped up with a shoulder injury Wednesday and was limited in back-to-back practices before participating in full Friday. The 2022 second-round pick will now be ready to suit up for his sixth game in a row Week 9. Mafe has totaled 21 tackles this season, including exactly one sack in each of the last five games for Seattle.