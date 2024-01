Mafe posted 52 tackles (32 solo), including 9.0 sacks, across 16 games during the 2023 season.

Mafe also added six pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. The 2022 second-round pick earned more playing time in his second NFL season and showed major improvements, accordingly, leading the team in sacks. The Seahawks are hoping 2023 second-round pick Derick Hall will make similar improvements to Mafe, but regardless, we should expect Mafe to be featured in this defense again in 2024.