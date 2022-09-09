Mafe (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mafe suffered an unspecified shoulder injury during the Seahawks' second preseason game, though coach Pete Carroll has expected the second-round pick will be available for Seattle's season-opener against Denver on Monday. The rookie linebacker is expected to fill a reserve role on the edge behind Uchenna Nwosu this season, so it will be worth monitoring Mafe's health status on the Seahawks' ensuing injury reports heading into Monday's game.