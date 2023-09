Mafe (knee) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After he missed Wednesday's session, Mafe was able to return to practice Thursday, albeit in limited fashion. The linebacker is dealing with a knee issue that popped up after the team's 30-13 loss to the Rams in Week 1. If Mafe can increase his participation at practice Friday, he'll likely be cleared prior to Sunday's matchup in Detroit.