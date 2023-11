Mafe (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Mafe is coming off a season-high eight tackles in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns, though it appears he may have sustained the shoulder injury in the process. He's already missed one game this season due to a knee injury and his practice participation for the rest of the week will indicate whether he'll be able to suit up Week 9 against the Ravens.