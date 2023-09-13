Mafe (knee) did not participate in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Mafe missed a practice session late last week due to an illness but was able to suit up for Seattle's season opener, tallying five tackles in a loss to the Rams. He was spotted in the injury tent during that contest and has emerged with a knee issue. Mafe's availability to play against Detroit on Sunday may depend on whether he is able to get back on the practice field before the end of the week. Darrell Taylor could pick up extra work if Mafe is unable to play in Week 2.