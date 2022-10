Mafe posted two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.

Darrel Taylor left after just three defensive snaps, but Mafe's playing time didn't change much, as he logged a 44 percent snap share while veteran Bruce Irvin handled 72 percent of the defensive snaps. The rookie second-round pick managed to produce his second sack of the season. However, he won't be a dependable fantasy option until he achieves consistent playing time.