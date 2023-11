Mafe recorded eight tackles (three solo), including a sack, while also recovering a fumble in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Mafe was able to get to the quarterback for the fifth straight game in Week 8, raising his season sack total to five. The linebacker was also able to recover a fumble in the first quarter after Jordyn Brooks stripped Cleveland's QB PJ Walker. Mafe is off to strong start in his second professional campaign.