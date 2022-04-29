The Seahawks selected Mafe in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

Mafe was a bit of a slow starter at Minnesota, only breaking out in his fourth and fifth seasons, but his production from that point was convincing and his athletic tools are of an uncommon quality. At 6-foot-4, 261 pounds, Mafe logged a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine, adding a 38-inch vertical jump and 125-inch broad jump. While he may need some time to adjust to the NFL level, Mafe's standout athleticism makes him a good bet to get there eventually after producing 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss over his last 19 collegiate games.