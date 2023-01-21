Mafe posted 41 tackles (28 solo) and three sacks across 17 regular-season games during 2022.
The 2022 second-round pick (40th overall) averaged 24.1 defensive snaps per game as a rookie, as Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and even Bruce Irvin all ran ahead of him. Mafe still has excellent athletic qualities in addition to a solid collegiate track record. Mafe has a good chance at taking a starting role in 2023, but fantasy managers should temper expectations considering the underwhelming rookie campaign from the 24-year-old.