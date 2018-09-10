McDougald made five tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

McDougald replaced Kam Chancellor, who retired after his neck injury was deemed too serious, at strong safety. This showing must provide relief to the a Seahawks team that's lost most of its once frightening Legion of Boom. He'll have a Week 2 meeting with Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears.

