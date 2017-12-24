Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Cleared to play
McDougald (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
McDougald was considered questionable to play with a knee injury. The sixth-year safety is on a hot streak of late, averaging 10 tackles and one pass defensed in his last three games.
