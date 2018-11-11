McDougald (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDougald only managed one limited practice this week, resulting in coach Pete Carroll labeling the safety a game-time decision for Sunday. The Seahawks were ultimately with how McDougald checked out in his pregame warmup, so the 27-year-old should be in line to fill his usual role as a starting safety alongside Tedric Thompson. Delano Hill would step in if McDougald suffers any in-game setbacks.