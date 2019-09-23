Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Could play Week 4
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that McDougald is nursing a sprained ankle and has a shot to suit up Sunday versus the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McDougald was able to play through his ankle injury during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints. While his practice status will be worth monitoring, it appears as though McDougald has a fair shot of suiting up for Sunday's divisional matchup in Arizona.
