McDougald (knee) has patella tendonitis according to coach Pete Carroll, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It is a more specific diagnosis than anything previously reported, but it's apparently the same issue McDougald has been playing through for a while. He made one tackle before departing. With a tough matchup against the Chiefs on tap for Week 16 and the Seahawks fighting for a playoff spot, his health will be something to monitor.

