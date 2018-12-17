Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Diagnosis revealed Sunday
McDougald (knee) has patella tendonitis according to coach Pete Carroll, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
It is a more specific diagnosis than anything previously reported, but it's apparently the same issue McDougald has been playing through for a while. He made one tackle before departing. With a tough matchup against the Chiefs on tap for Week 16 and the Seahawks fighting for a playoff spot, his health will be something to monitor.
