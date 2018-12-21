Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he fully expects McDougald (knee) to play against the Chiefs on Sunday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

McDougald is still not with the team Friday after having left Seattle to rehab his knee earlier in the week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports, but nonetheless appears to be trending towards suiting up versus the Chiefs. A win would secure the Seahawks' playoff berth, so McDougald -- officially listed as questionable -- give it his best shot to retake the field.