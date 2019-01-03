Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Full participant Thursday
McDougald (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McDougald has no injury designation following Thursday's practice and is expected to see his usual role as the starting safety for Seattle when they face off against the Cowboys on Saturday.
