Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Full practice participant
McDougald (back) practiced without limitations Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McDougald was active for this past Sunday's win over the Falcons, but it's possible back issues are the reason he was held to just 14 defensive snaps. His full participation Wednesday signals McDougald may have shaken his back injury. As long as he finishes the practice week without a setback, McDougald should return to an every-snap role in Week 9's matchup against the Buccaneers.
