McDougald will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

McDougald apparently woke up experiencing back spasms Tuesday and has been unable to practice this week, leaving his status for Sunday up in the air. Backup safety Delano Hill (elbow) was already ruled out, likely leaving Marquise Blair to fill in should McDougald be unable to play.

