Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Generates 70 stops in 2019
McDougald, who recorded 15 tackles and a sack over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 70 tackles, 0.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two interceptions over 15 regular-season contests.
McDougald served as the team's starting strong safety for the second straight season, and he was solid against the run and in coverage. The 29-year-old led the team in postseason tackles, and he ranked fifth on the team in the regular season. He's in line for another starting role in 2020 -- the final year of his contract at a cap hit of $5.4 million -- but his IDP value isn't enticing since Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright eat up most of the stops.
