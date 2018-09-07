McDougald (pectoral) avoided the Week 1 injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDougald was sidelined for the final two exhibitions due to a strained pectoral, but the absences appear to have been precautionary. He'll enter the season as the replacement for long-time strong safety Kam Chancellor (neck) on the heels of three consecutive seasons with 75-plus tackles. McDougald will work alongside All-Pro Earl Thomas.

