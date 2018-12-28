McDougald (knee) did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDougald was active for Sunday's win over the Chiefs, contributing seven tackles (five solo) across 61 defensive snaps. However, it seems his knee issues are lingering, putting the safety at risk of missing the regular-season finale against the Cardinals. Should he not be able to suit up, look for Delano Hill to take over the starting role.