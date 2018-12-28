Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Has yet to practice
McDougald (knee) did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McDougald was active for Sunday's win over the Chiefs, contributing seven tackles (five solo) across 61 defensive snaps. However, it seems his knee issues are lingering, putting the safety at risk of missing the regular-season finale against the Cardinals. Should he not be able to suit up, look for Delano Hill to take over the starting role.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to go•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Expected to play Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Leaves town for rehab•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Diagnosis revealed Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to rock Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...