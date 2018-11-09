Coach Pete Carroll said McDougald (knee) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDougald was held off the stat sheet last week when he suffered a knee injury in a 25-17 loss to the Chargers, marking the first time all season he failed to record at least four tackles. He then missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he came back Friday as a limited participant and now seems to be on track to play, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Of course, we may not get word on a final decision until the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff. Delano Hill filled in at safety after McDougald was forced out of the game last week.