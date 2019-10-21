McDougald (back) could return to action Week 8 against the Falcons, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

McDougald wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week due to back spasms, and he sat out Sunday's loss to the Ravens. His presence in the starting lineup Week 8 would be a notable boost for Seattle's secondary.

