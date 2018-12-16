Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Hurts knee Sunday
McDougald suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the 49ers and is doubtful to return, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
That's definitely not good news for the Seattle secondary as McDougald has played at least 44 snaps in all but one game this season for the Seahawks. Delano Hill stands to take over at strong safety in the meantime.
