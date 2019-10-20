Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Inactive as expected
McDougald (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
McDougald was reportedly trending in the wrong direction to play Sunday and he indeed won't suit up. Marquise Blair is expected to start at strong safety in his place alongside Tedric Thompson.
