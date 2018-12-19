McDougald (knee) will be out of town until Friday doing rehab work on his knee, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

McDougald will miss practice Wednesday and Thursday as he rehabs from patella tendonitis away from Seattle, allowing the Seahawks will evaluate his recovery at the end of the week. The starting safety's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs is murky at best, but McDougald will give it his all to suit up as the Seahawks contend for a playoff spot.