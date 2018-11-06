According to head coach Pete Carroll, McDougald (knee) is 'pretty sore' and likely will not practice much in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McDougald did not play in the second half of Seattle's loss to the Chargers in Week 9 due to his injured knee. At this point, the veteran safety's status for Sunday is uncertain, but his condition should clear up throughout the coming week of practice. If McDougald is forced to sit out Week 10, Akeem King is in line to fill in at strong safety for the Seahawks.