Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Likely will not practice much this week
According to head coach Pete Carroll, McDougald (knee) is 'pretty sore' and likely will not practice much in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
McDougald did not play in the second half of Seattle's loss to the Chargers in Week 9 due to his injured knee. At this point, the veteran safety's status for Sunday is uncertain, but his condition should clear up throughout the coming week of practice. If McDougald is forced to sit out Week 10, Akeem King is in line to fill in at strong safety for the Seahawks.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Still nursing knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Returns to field Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable to return•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Limited in Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.