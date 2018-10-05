Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Limited at Thursday's practice
McDougald was limited at Thursday's practice with a knee injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
McDougald was a new addition to Thursday's injury report, which generally is not a good sign. If the veteran is unable to go Sunday against the Rams, Akeem King is slated to take over for Seattle at strong safety.
