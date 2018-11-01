Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Limited in Thursday's practice
McDougald (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McDougald was unable to practice to begin the week, so his limited participation in Thursday's practice is a step in the right direction. The starting safety remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but McDougald appears to be trending in the right direction.
