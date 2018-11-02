McDougald (knee) carries the questionable tag going into Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

McDougald was unable to practice Wednesday but logged a limited practice Thursday. The 27-year-old's upward trend bodes well for his status Sunday, but if McDougald were to miss time on the field, Delano Hill would likely see an increase in work.