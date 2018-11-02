McDougald (knee) carries the questionable tag going into Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

McDougald was unable to practice Wednesday but logged a limited practice Thursday. The 27-year-old's upward trend bodes well for his status Sunday, but if McDougald were to miss time on the field, Delano Hill would likely see an increase in work.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...