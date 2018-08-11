Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Makes five stops in preseason opener
McDougald posted five tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.
McDougald is a lock to be the Week 1 starter, so his snap count was limited. The outing was successful nonetheless, but the real battle will be who starts beside him at free safety -- Maurice Alexander or Tedric Thompson.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Projects as Week 1 starter•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Staying in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Records 75 tackles in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Cleared to play•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Records 10 tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...