McDougald is dealing with a knee injury and missed Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It was originally reported that McDougald suffered a shoulder stinger in Week 8's win over the Lions, though it now appears he's also dealing with a knee ailment. It's unknown how severe the injury is, but his practice participation the rest of the week should shed some light on that. If he ends up missing Sunday's game against the Chargers, Delano Hill could see an extended run.