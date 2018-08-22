Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Misses practice
McDougald was sidelined during Tuesday's practice due to a pectoral strain, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McDougald sustained the injury in the Seahawks' most recent exhibition contest. However, the issue does not appear to be serious, as the team was likely just excising caution with their projected starting strong safety. Still, expect an update on his status should he suffer any setbacks.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Makes five stops in preseason opener•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Projects as Week 1 starter•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Staying in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Records 75 tackles in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Cleared to play•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...