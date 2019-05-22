Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Missing time due to surgery
Head coach Pete Carroll said McDougald underwent offseason knee surgery and is unlikely to return to practice before training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
McDougald began appearing on the injury report in October of last year with an injury that was later revealed in December to be patella tendonitis. He nonetheless started every game during his second season in Seattle and ultimately beat his totals from his first year in pretty much every category possible. It isn't clear when the safety went under the knife this offseason, but it at least sounds like McDougald could be ready for training camp, where second-rounder Marquise Blair will likely serve as more of a threat to Tedric Thompson than the 28-year-old McDougald
