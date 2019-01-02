Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: No practice Tuesday
McDougald (knee) was a non-participant at practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McDougald has battled the knee injury for the last few weeks, though he hasn't been limited on gameday in the two games since the issue occurred. The 28-year-old's practice reps the rest of the week will provide further clarification on his availability, but for now he seems likely to play through the injury once again for Saturday's wild-card game at Dallas.
