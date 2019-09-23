McDougald (ankle) didn't have a walking boot following Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McDougald missed a couple drives, but he was able to return to the game and showed no ill effects afterwards. The 28-year-old safety is the team's best safety and possibly top secondary member, but he only has 12 tackles, one pass breakup and an interception through three games. Expect his practice status to be monitored this week leading up to Sunday's road game versus the Cardinals.

