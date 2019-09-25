Play

McDougald (ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDougald sprained his ankle during this past Sunday's loss to the Saints, but it's clearly not serious as he practiced without limitations Wednesdsay. He'll be ready to play in Week 4's contest versus the Cardinals. McDougald should have a busy afternoon, as the Cardinals' offense throws more than any team in the league (45.7 attempts per game).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories