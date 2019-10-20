Play

McDougald (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

McDougald wasn't expected to play prior to the game anyways, so this news isn't surprising. He's been dealing with back spasms without the week, but Marquise Blair is expected to make the start at safety along side Tedric Thompson.

