Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: On track to play Sunday
Coach Pete Carroll said McDougald (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
McDougald has been a workhorse in Seattle's secondary this year, compiling 68 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games. If he suffers a setback and can't play Sunday, expect Delano Hill and Akeem King to both rotate in at free safety.
