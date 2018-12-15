Coach Pete Carroll said McDougald (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

McDougald has been a workhorse in Seattle's secondary this year, compiling 68 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games. If he suffers a setback and can't play Sunday, expect Delano Hill and Akeem King to both rotate in at free safety.