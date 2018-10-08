Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Paces team in tackles
McDougald made 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
McDougald shifted to free safety since Earl Thomas' season ended after he fractured his leg, and he posted his most tackles of the year. The Seahawks likely want him to make plays on the ball like Thomas did, but he'll remain a mid-tier IDP option until that happens.
