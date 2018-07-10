McDougald will start at safety during the 2018 season, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

After accruing 75 tackles and four pass breakups in a limited setting during 2017, McDougald was the obvious choice to fill in after Kam Chancellor (neck) couldn't get medically cleared. How exactly he's used is another question, though. If Earl Thomas decides to hold out into the season or is traded, Maurice Alexander and Tedric Thompson would both get reps at strong and free safety, respectively. McDougald would then likely bounce between the two positions, as he has the ability to perform in both situations. The sixth-year pro racked up 91 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a starter in Tampa Bay in 2016.